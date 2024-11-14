'From Driving a Govt Bus to Now Riding Bike Taxis – My Life After DTC Layoff'

Between 2022 and 2023, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) retired 123 buses that had surpassed the 15-year limit, in compliance with the National Green Tribunal order which restricts the operation of CNG vehicles on roads to a maximum of 15 years.

While this was for the greater good of the environment, it turned out to be catastrophic for me. I have been a contractual DTC bus driver since 2010. In 2022, as the phasing out of buses started, I lost my job.

Since then, I have been riding bike taxis and working as a food delivery partner with online companies.