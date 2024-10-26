'We're Abandoned, Byju’s Bankruptcy Left Thousands of Us Jobless'

advertisement
As Byju's goes through insolvency, thousands of teachers like me stare joblessness as our salaries have stopped coming.
I am a teacher at Byju's in Mumbai, where I have been working for two and a half years. However, all has not been well since February 2024.
Until January 2024, everything was going smoothly; we were taking classes, and our salaries were credited to our bank accounts on time.
In February, I received only a partial salary payment, although my salary slip falsely reflected the full amount. Despite this discrepancy, no official communication was provided to clarify the issue, leaving me and many other employees with pending dues.
Later, the due amount was disbursed by the company, but we began experiencing delays in our salaries being credited to our accounts.
As the insolvency proceedings continues, employees were asked to submit their documents related to unpaid salaries and other dues.
While many teachers and other employees halted their work, I continued to take classes until 31 August without any salary, as my financial condition deteriorated and hit rock bottom.
We have worked tirelessly to build Byju’s into what it is today, and now we’re left with nothing. How are we supposed to take care of our families? We feel abandoned.
While the insolvency matter is in the Supreme Court, our emails have gone unanswered, and our attempts to reach out to higher authorities have been unsuccessful.
We have not received any official communication from the company regarding the court proceedings or any updates on salary payments. We have no idea when this deadlock will be resolved and when our lives will return to normal.
The issue has an equal bearing on the students studying at Byju’s who have been left in a quagmire. They have paid substantial amounts as fees, often running into lakhs, only to find themselves in a flux, with no apparent way out.
For many of them, that fee amount is a result of their parents’ years of hard work and savings spent in the hope of a bright future for their children.
Thousands of teaching and non-teaching staff work at Byju's. It’s not easy for all of us to find new jobs. I am trying to survive through private tutoring and freelance work, but this won’t keep me afloat in the long run.
We urge the government to intervene in this matter and work towards a speedy solution. I also request that the honourable Supreme Court acknowledge our hardships and try to expedite the legal proceedings with Byju's.
It is a matter of grave human concern with the livelihoods of thousands of employees and the careers of lakhs of students at stake.
(The Quint has reached out to Byju's on the issues raised by the teacher. Their response is awaited. Story would be updated once a response is received)
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)