‘Made a Pyre of Plastic as a Reminder of Environmental Pollution’

In a stark climate change installation, we have built a pyre with something that’s killing humanity – plastic. On 20 December 2020, the United Nations’ International Human Solidarity Day, we have installed the world’s first single-use plastic deathbed in Rishikesh, made out of 26 kg of single-use plastic. This is the average amount of waste generated by an Indian in a year.
We started the initiative to show living beings what can be the cause of their life’s end as well as to the coming generations.
In front of the installation at the Freedom Ghat, a mirror has been placed to remind everyone that the plastic they mindlessly use and throw has the power to kill humanity.
Of the three deathbeds, the first is made out of single-use plastic bottles, the second of plastic wrappers, and the third created with plastic containers. The installation uses over 3,000 single-use plastic items collected from cleanups around river Ganga in Rishikesh.
We started collecting and building the deathbeds in September 2020. Four months later, the installation is ready for the country to see.
We can’t live alone on this earth by destroying the ecological balance of the planet. So, we need to start making changes now.
