'Living Dangerously, Nowhere To Go: Bhopal Janta Quarters Residents Tell Me'

Built in 1986, Bhopal's Janta Quarters in Aishbagh locality, is in dilapidated state. Around 3,000 people, in 600 single-room flats, are living in a very dangerous conditions where buildings can collapse anytime.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also declared these building dangerous for anyone to live in and has served notices to the residents to evacuate, so that they can go ahead with the demolition of the building.