‘BMC Needs to Fix Potholes in Mumbai’s Govandi Permanently’

BMC fixes the spot on a temporary basis and 3-4 days later, potholes get back to their original condition. Shaikh Faiyaz Alam Locals in Mumbai’s Govandi demand for the pothole-ridden road to be filled on a permanent basis. | (Photo: Shaikh Faiyaz Alam/Altered by The Quint) My Report BMC fixes the spot on a temporary basis and 3-4 days later, potholes get back to their original condition.

Potholes are not new to Mumbai but that does not mean they have become any less dangerous for locals. In Mumbai's Govandi area, at the Baiganwadi junction, there is a pothole-ridden road that has worried locals for far too long. It's a very busy road with traffic 24x7, as it is a junction.

One of the huge potholes at Baiganwadi juntion.

Traffic at the Baiganwadi junction where many potholes can be seen.

The road close to the potholes.

This makes it more dangerous as it connects four roads to one point. In increased traffic, people also lose around one-and-a-half hours just to make it through sometimes.

From small to big potholes in Govandi.

BMC’s Fix Only Lasts For a Few Days

The M-East ward of the BMC is barely 200-300 metres away from this spot. I have complained to them several times. They have responded and taken action but not adequately.

BMC fixed the potholes temporarily some days ago.

They come and fill the spot on temporary basis with some mud and bricks but soon in 3-4 days it gets back to the original condition.

The potholes reverted to their previous condition in a few days.

After complaining to them again, the road department of BMC told me that they will fix the road after monsoon, but monsoon has almost ended. If they keep delaying their work because of monsoon, then how will things work?

The road after BMC’s temporary fix.

The road is in a dilapidated condition again, making it difficult to drive through.

The locals of the area want that this road is laid anew, concreted and potholes filled on a permanent basis. They say they want it filled so they don't have to look at it for another 3-5 years.

The usual traffic can bee seen at the Baiganwadi junction.

The road has not gotten any better as a number of potholes can be seen.

BMC’s Response to The Quint

Speaking to The Quint, a BMC official in the road department who did not want to be named, said, “We have planned to make the whole road cement concrete. The junction is a part of two more areas in GM link road, Shivaji nagar junction and T-junction that we will cover from 1 October after getting the traffic NOC.” The official added that nearly 80 percent work has been done on the GM link road and the road department had put off some work due to the monsoons.

“We will make the road concrete so there is no problem for another 15-20 years in the area,” the official added.

(All ‘My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)