Religious Politics Must Not Colour the Secular Practice of Yoga nor Divide Ranks

Yoga is one of the greatest and most extraordinary contributions made by India to the world. Yoga, an exceptional combination of meditation and exercise, is for all age groups, especially for those who want to get their minds slackened.

I, as a proud Indian, am extremely happy for yoga to get recognition from the United Nations and a whole day dedicated to it, which is on 21 June, also known as International Yoga Day. All thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.