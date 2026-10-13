Bold, Driven, Unapologetic: Women on OTT Are Getting to Be More Than One Thing

Some of the most meaningful changes in women's representation are coming through simpler stories of ordinary families. Gullak Season 5, released in 2026, continues the story of Shanti Mishra, played by Geetanjali Kulkarni. Shanti is a middle-class homemaker who spends much of her time looking after her husband, children and household needs. She worries about money, manages family problems and often puts her own wishes aside. Yet ,she is much more than just a mother or wife. Her character encourages us to think about why the work done by women at home is so often taken for granted.

There is something familiar about Shanti Mishra. She reminds us of women in our own families who spend years caring for others but rarely receive recognition for their efforts. A similar character is Sushma Kataria, played by Sheeba Chaddha in Bakaiti, which returned for a second season in 2026. Sushma manages the everyday problems of a middle-class family while dealing with her children's expectations, financial concerns and her own wishes. Both characters represent women whose contribution to the family is enormous but often goes unnoticed.

Their experiences bring attention to an important concern raised by feminist thinkers: the unequal division of household work.

Feminist scholars have long argued that cooking, cleaning, childcare and looking after elderly family members are forms of work, even when no salary is attached to them.