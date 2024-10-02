The Women in ‘Devara’ Are Reminders of Decades of Misrepresentation in Cinema

Sexual violence has long been used in cinema as a ‘plot device’ – in protecting or avenging the woman’s honour, the hero gets to be ‘heroic’. This is not to say that sexual violence against women shouldn’t be discussed on or off-screen – in fact, in a world where justice with regards to violence against women is hard to come by, repeated & nuanced conversation is one of our most powerful tools for social change.

But if a woman exists in your movie only to be subjected to violence and play the ‘abla naari’ without any identity or arc of her own, the movie is doing more harm than good.