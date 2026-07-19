Why We Must Rethink Success Before We Lose More Students

We overestimate our challenges and tend to underestimate our resilience. When razed to the ground, with each step we take, we are adding to our mental reservoir in real terms.

What frightens us is already staring us in the face. The things that make us feel puny in our own estimation seem to reign supreme in our lives. All the worst that was imagined is happening before our very own eyes.

But, does it behove a human being to be scared of death? We do a disservice to our honor by being subjected to indignity.

What remains of the promises we made to ourselves? What became of the commitment we had so solemnly wished to institutionalise? Nevertheless, there is no reason to be so timid to be laid in bed. Fear should not instill anxiety.

Anxiety is a fear, a bull that has not been taken by its horns and whose contours have not been established in the mind to be able to make sense of it. This anxiety does not let itself be articulated.

There is a resistance to unraveling it, which gets the better of us. What are we afraid of? What are the precise constituents of the chain of fear ? If it could be named, it would lose its nuisance value.

This is, because while naming it, the state of mind is transcendental, and a mind that has begun to understand fear cannot be expected to be laid to ransom by it.