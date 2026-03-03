The Joke is on Us: Why Mental Health Demands More Than a Checkbox in Schools

Every time a schoolgoing child dies by suicide, we respond the same way.

There is outrage. There are hashtags. There are promises of “strict action.” And then, there is policy.

India recorded over 1.7 lakh suicides in 2023, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data. Among them, thousands were students. Suicide remains one of the leading causes of death among young people aged 15-29. These are not abstract numbers. They are classrooms with empty benches. They are parents who will never recover. They are schools that continue functioning the next morning.

Consider the alleged suicide of a schoolgirl in Jaipur in November 2025. Public anger mounted, investigations followed, and eventually the school’s affiliation was cancelled. A punitive response. A visible one. But the larger question lingers: what systemic safeguards failed before that cancellation?