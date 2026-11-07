How Sikka Pujan Keeps Sindhi Culture Alive Through Generations

Every Diwali brings back one of my fondest childhood memories. In our family, buying a new silver coin was an important part of the festival preparations. I remember my father carefully cleaning the sikkas (coins) and getting them ready for the evening puja. My mother would explain to him, almost every year, how the puja was to be performed. It was a familiar scene in our home.

As a child, I never gave it much thought. I simply knew that Diwali was approaching when the silver coin was bought—and the preparations for the puja began.

Today, those memories mean much more to me. My father is no longer with us, but I can still picture him preparing the coins while my mother guided him through the rituals.