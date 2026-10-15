Punjab's Drug Crisis: Moving Beyond Slogans to Real Solutions

Punjab is facing a serious and continuing challenge from drug abuse and trafficking. For years, governments have announced campaigns, launched enforcement drives, and promised to tackle the problem. Yet, if families and young people continue to experience the consequences of drugs, Punjab needs more than another campaign. It needs an honest reassessment of its entire approach.

The central question should no longer be how many announcements have been made, but how many lives have actually been protected and restored.

The fight against drugs cannot be left to the government and police alone. It is simultaneously a public health, education, employment, family, and community issue.