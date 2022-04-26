How One Man from Himachal is Restoring Ecological Balance in Spiti Valley

This article has been authored by a member of The Quint. Our membership programme allows those who are not full-time journalists or our regular contributors to get published on The Quint under our exclusive 'Member's Opinion' section, along with many other benefits. Our membership is open and available to any reader of The Quint. Become a Q-Insider today and send us your articles on membership@thequint.com .

About 700 km from the capital city of New Delhi and right next to the China Border lies the beautiful snow-covered valley of Spiti. It is located far north of Himachal Pradesh and is famous for its scenic cold deserts. But under the perfectly blue sky and over the picturesque terrain, lies a story of hunger, death, and violence.