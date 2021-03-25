MIT Declared Containment Zone: Ruckus on Campus, Lapses in Testing

The last week has been a whirlwind. I am a student at Manipal Institute of Technology in Udupi, Karnataka. Our campus, particularly the hostels, was declared a containment zone on 17 March. On Sunday, 21 March, 145 cases were reported. In fear of further spread, several students left the campus premises with a negative RT-PCR report. In 48 hours, this was reversed and we were told no more students will be allowed to leave, even with a negative report.

Many people are blaming the student community for this outbreak – from over-excited freshers to some in the second year partying after end-semester exams. This is only partly true.

Students of all years came with a negative RT-PCR test report to the campus. There is an equal probability of the virus spreading through classrooms during exams, or during practical labs.