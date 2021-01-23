‘Dear India, to Have a Naya Start, Need Strong Educational Policy’

(On the occasion of Republic Day, The Quint relaunches its campaign ‘Letter to India – Ek Naya Start’ and invites readers to send in suggestions for rebuilding India after a tough 2020.
Aqeeb Mustafa shares how India can start afresh after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Dear India,
We are country famously known for its unity in diversity and for having the biggest democracy in the world. We have had our own share of the worst affects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, our economy is at its worst and unemployment at its highest.
2021 is a ray of hope for all of us. A year that we all can hope to be the contrary of 2020. We, as a nation, can rebuild our country in 2021 by creating strong, efficient and equal employment opportunities for our youth. Framing strong policies to revive our economy, supporting small-scale businesses, using dissent as a tool to strengthen our democracy and providing freedom to our women in the true sense.
COVID had the worst impact on the education sector, particularly for the students of rural India who did not have proper internet facilities to attend online classes. To bridge this gap of educational inequality, the government needs to implement strong reforms and policies. We should be able to provide all the students with education that will help them develop world-class skills and be at par with the students of the best universities in the world.
Needless to say, we are in need of love and empathy now more than ever. These forces will help us stay strong during the worst of times and help us rebuild our broken ships and sail through not only in 2021 but always.
