‘We Need Unity Not Uniformity’: Aparna Sen

(On the occasion of Republic Day, The Quint relaunches its campaign ‘Letter to India – Ek Naya Start’ and invites readers to send in suggestions to rebuild India after a tough 2020.
Aparna Sen shares how India can start afresh. The views expressed are her own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for them.)
Dear India,
Alas, 2020, which has been a terrible year to most of us—for the whole country and the whole world has come to an end. Due to the pandemic, we have lost many near and dear ones. And a great deal of dissent, which is very healthy for the democracy, had to be silenced because of the lockdown.
Remembering all that, let us hope that 2021 will bring all our hopes and dreams to flourish. And, I think that one of the things that we have to remember in 2021 is that it is very important to remember to love.
At the same time, it is very important to remember that unity and uniformity are not the same thing. We are a country of diversities, and we have always known that through this very rich diversity, we have always been one.
Uniformity means one language, one religion, one party. That is not India. Let us remember that in 2021 and work towards that. I wish you all the very best for the new year.
Published: undefined