Kerala Women's Traditional Hand-Woven Screw Pine Craft on Its Way to Revival

The heritage town of Kodungallur in Kerala is a major hub of screw pine and water hyacinth fibre weaving in India. Many of the rural residents of the ancient, coastal village of Kottapuram – a village in the town of Kodungallur – are screw pine fibre craft artisans.
This is primarily because of the abundant growth and availability of screw pine trees and water hyacinth plants in this remote, coastal land. Screw pine weaving especially has been undertaken by the people of Kottapuram for a very long time and, interestingly, these natural fibre weaving artisans are mostly or entirely women.
The craft that was struggling to survive is looking forward to better days with more and more new generation women participating in honing the skills that are being passed on by their senior pros.
Availability of screw pine leaves in Kodungallur has also acted as a catalyst for rejuvenation of the art.
Over the years, Kottapuram Integrated Development Society (KIDS), an NGO under the Diocese of Kottapuram, has been aiding and organising the weaving community trying to bring fire craft artisans into the mainstream.
Surviving the 2018 Kerala floods, and the COVID-19 pandemic, the handmade crafts by Kerala’s women have made it to the 40th edition of India International Trade Fair, in Delhi.
