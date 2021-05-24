‘If We, Doctors, Can Serve COVID Patients, We Can Sit for PG Exam’

Video Producer: Maaz Hasan
On 27 April, National Medical Commission (NMC) issued an advisory for all the medical colleges across the country to postpone postgraduate final-year examinations citing ‘surge of COVID-19 cases’ as the reason.
As junior resident doctors in their PG final year, from across the country, we are not happy with this decision taken by NMC as it has delayed our schedule to graduate as MD/MS/MDS/DM/MCh in our respective specialities and super-specialities.
NMC’s decision falls short of the logic when it cites the surge in COVID cases as the reason to postpone exams of doctors as we are already exposed to the virus while carrying out our medical duties.
Doctors have been at the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic that has destroyed lakhs of families, including their own. No one, including the government, can hesitate in admitting that the fight against the coronavirus has been led by doctors and other healthcare workers. Now, denying us timely degrees is giving us a sense of betrayal in return for the services that we are providing across the country.
The resident doctors have already been dealing with a lot of stress, working amid the pandemic for the last one and a half year. Uncertainty over the exam schedule has come as an extra mental and physical burden on us.
We urge the National Medical Commission to release the exam dates, which will clear the uncertainty that looms over our future.
After completion of tenure, it is exploitation to continue to work as junior residents. We should be promoted as senior residents. We demand timely conduct of exams with a notice of 4 to 6 weeks.
On 21 May, Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) had also written to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan for the timely issuance of postgraduate degrees to junior doctors.
We are hopeful that the government will listen to our plea and release exam dates soon.
