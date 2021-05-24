‘If We, Doctors, Can Serve COVID Patients, We Can Sit for PG Exam’

On 27 April, National Medical Commission (NMC) issued an advisory for all the medical colleges across the country to postpone postgraduate final-year examinations citing ‘surge of COVID-19 cases’ as the reason.

As junior resident doctors in their PG final year, from across the country, we are not happy with this decision taken by NMC as it has delayed our schedule to graduate as MD/MS/MDS/DM/MCh in our respective specialities and super-specialities.

NMC’s decision falls short of the logic when it cites the surge in COVID cases as the reason to postpone exams of doctors as we are already exposed to the virus while carrying out our medical duties.