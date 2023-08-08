'We Request JNU, Not to Relocate CHS Library To Develop New Centre'

On 2 August, we learnt that our Centre For Historical Studies (CHS) library at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been turned into the Special Centre For Tamil Studies.

When we inquired about the new location for our library, we discovered it's being shifted to the Exim Bank library, a library that the students of Economics are using.

Exim Bank is a small library with around 40-50 seating capacity. When we visited the Exim Bank library, we discovered that their books were being tied up.