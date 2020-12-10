‘Termites, Seepage at JNU Lab Destroyed Yrs of PhD Research Work’

Last week, years of hard work that we put in order to prepare our PhD thesis was destroyed by a termite infestation at Jawaharlal Nehru University’s TL/OSL Lab, simply because the administration and management were unable to take care of it during the lockdown period.

We, the students of Centre for the Study of Regional Development, the School of Social Sciences, are in the process of our PhDs in Palaeo Climatology, Geomorphology, and contemporary and past glacial dynamics.