Not COVID, Clogged Drains in J&K’s Thathri a Bigger Threat To Us

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a failed drainage system has become a greater threat to the people of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir. When drains get clogged, water and waste accumulate inside the drain, causing a flash flood-like situation in the area. This accumulation of stagnant water and sewage produces unpleasant smell that ultimately affects the entire market and homes in various places in Doda. The unpleasant smell causes headaches and nausea among people living near this drain. During rainy season, stagnant water accumulated in the drain comes onto roads, thereby blocking them.
The most recent incident of a situation aforementioned was from 12 May. A local NGO arrived on the scene and broadcasted the situation live on their Facebook page to warn people to not travel, as the roads were closed for two days.
Following these flash floods, many streets were blocked and houses suffered minor damage, which could be disastrous if heavy rainfall continued for long.
While Thathri town has always had a poor drainage system in the main town and market areas, the first drain was built in the middle of the town alongside the National Highway in 2012, but it was never managed fairly. It became the main reason for the blockage of this drain and till now, people of Thathri are suffering.
A local resident Raja Shakeel tells me,
What’s worse is that authorities keep passing the buck.
This long-standing issue has become hazardous for the town’s residents.
He recalled last year’s incident when a child slipped into the drain and would have drowned if locals did not step in to save him. Several similar incidents have happened in the past, he added.
The locals think that this drainage system in the area is more dangerous than the coronavirus pandemic, as it causes more acute diseases, which become a bane for residents, and the blockade of the drainage system causes flash floods during monsoon.
On 26 May, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Thathri, Athar Amin Zargar, stated that a tender is awaited for the repair and maintenance of the drain.
The NHIDCL is currently giving tenders to contractors, this reporter has learnt. How long the process will be, remains an open question.
