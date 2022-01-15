I'm a 5-Yr-Old Reporter From Kashmir and I Want the Govt To Look After My Roads

Hifza Jan, the youngest citizen journalist of My Report.
(Photo courtesy: Altered by The Quint)
Producer: Maaz Hasan
Video Editor: Vivek Gupta
Video Input: Ishfaq Reshi
I am, right now, standing on a flyover. Heavy snowfall is seen here. Both kids, as well as adults, can slip while climbing these stairs because of that.
One can die after falling from there. This stands way high above the ground. So you must keep this in mind: do not come through this way.
My parents were happy when I reported about the poor conditions of the roads near my house in Kashmir's Budgam district. These roads were dirty; garbage was thrown there. In fact, it is so dirty that even guests can’t come through this way. They will say that our roads are so bad and dirty.
My video went viral, but for now, I just want the government to look after the poor roads.
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)