'72 Hrs & Counting, My Luggage From Heathrow Haven't Yet Arrived'

Luggage at Heathrow aiport.
(Image courtesy: Deeksha Malhotra/The Quint)
My husband and I were travelling from Heathrow to Mumbai on Sunday, 19 June. We reached the Heathrow Airport around 8.15 am for our 12.30 pm flight. But the flight got delayed by two-and-a-half hours and we departed around 3 pm.
The morning before our flight, my husband was scrolling through his Twitter feed and came across a few stories about luggage issues and delay at the Heathrow Airport. He informed me and I immediately picked up the important stuff from the checked-in luggage including my degree and certificates and kept them in my handbag.
Crowding of passengers at Heathrow airport
Luggage at Heathrow airport.
He replied the weighing machine is not working and then measured the bag size 'by his eyes' and went on to print the bag tags. We were travelling with one bag each on an allowance of 2 x 23 kg bags.
Luggage collected at Heathrow airport.
All this time there was a buzz that the delay might be because of the time it might have taken because of manual shifting of the luggage.
We reached Mumbai at 3 am on 20 June about two hours late from schedule. It was announced that the baggage is to be collected from belt nine.
Passengers waiting for their luggage at Mumbai airport.
At the baggage counter, the staff was unprepared for the people’s questions and had no idea how to handle the crowd.
Screenshot of Heathrow airport's response.
Heathrow airport's response to the passenger.
Irresponsible behaviour by some of the passengers led to more chaos. Some of us tried to volunteer to help the staff. When we asked them about our luggage and when will it arrive, their only response was, "No idea. Not today, at least."
The Air India baggage counter staff soon became a punching bag for the mismanagement by the Heathrow Airport team.
Response from Air India staff.
It's been more than 72 hours and we have still not received our luggage. The authorities at Heathrow have declared that it is not their responsibility. Air India asked for luggage details which I have already sent. Now we are at a loss what to do.
