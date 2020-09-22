‘Amid COVID, Dilshad Garden Dump Increases Risk of Other Diseases’

If you are the resident of Dilshad Garden’s D-Block in the Janta Flat area, you don't just need to keep yourself safe from the ongoing pandemic but also from other seasonal diseases like dengue, malaria, etc because the garbage management system in the area is pathetic.

It is hard to believe that at a time when cleanliness and sanitation should have been the utmost priority, there is filth on the roads of this East Delhi locality that gives off a foul smell to not only those who pass by it, but also shop owners and residents in the area.