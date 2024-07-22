'Bihar Foreign Medical Grads Forced to Sign Unjust Bond Amid Internship Delays'

After struggling for over three months to get internships at Medical College ESIC, Bihta, Patna, we, the foreign medical graduates of Bihar, are now compelled to sign an inhumane undertaking to join the medical college as interns.

While the National Medical Commission (NMC) norms recommend a stipend for the entire year of internship, we are being asked to sign a document that says, 'The stipend to the interns for the said training, as applicable, will be decided by ESIC headquarters in due course of time, and we will abide by the decision.'