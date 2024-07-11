Bihar Medical Grads' Career at Risk: ESIC Patna Delays Spark NEET-PG Concerns

For the last three months, we have been travelling back and forth from our hometowns in various parts of Bihar to Patna almost every few days to inquire about the commencement of the internship. But all we get are false promises.

The irony is that despite completing our MBBS and qualifying for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) in December 2023, we are just running from pillar to post as unemployed.

We request the ESIC and the education ministry to address our situation urgently. The delay in our internships could potentially result in the loss of a precious year in our careers, a setback we are keen to avoid.