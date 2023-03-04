'In Chennai, Adyar Riverbank Turns Into Dumpyard. No Action, Despite Complaints'

Chennai's Adyar River, which flows through Chennai's Kolapakkam behind Omega International School, is highly polluted. The riverbank has been converted into a dump yard as biomedical waste, animal carcasses, and industrial and household waste are dumped at least 7 km on the river bank.

In several places, this garbage consisting of all the untreated waste is being burnt.

Napa Kumar, a 53-year-old resident, said, "The garbage is being dumped behind my land because of which we cannot work. They should dump the garbage somewhere else."