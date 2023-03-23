'At Chennai's 'Cleanest' Beach, It Took a 11-Min Walk To Find a Public Toilet'

On Friday, 17 March, I visited Chennai's Edward Elliot's Beach, popularly known as Besant Nagar Beach. It is one of the most visited beaches in India. In February this year, the beach was declared the cleanest beach in Chennai by the Greater Chennai Corporation.

I could spot good food, groups of people having fun, and a fair, but a public toilet was a big miss.

So, I checked Google Maps to find the nearest public toilet around the beach. Google Maps showed five toilets around me. To find the nearest one, I took help from the locals.