Stinking Abu Lane Nalla, a Breeding Hub for Mosquitoes & Diseases

Video Editor: Rahul Sanpui
Video Producer: Maaz Hasan
In August 2020, Meerut was ranked seventh in the list of dirtiest cities (with a population over 10 lakh) in the country by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in its Swachh Sarvekshan report.
For a resident like me, this didn’t come as a surprise. Despite performing poorly in the rankings, the authorities are hardly bothered.
If Meerut jumps further ahead in the ranking of dirtiest cities, then Abu Nullah, an open drain through the heart of the city, will definitely have a major role to play.
The residents of Abu Lane have complained several times to the authorities regarding the issue, but there has been complete inaction. The area has become a hotbed of diseases.
Geetika Agarwal, a resident of Abu Lane, says, “Everytime we complain, no one takes any action.”
Abu Nullah is covered at many points along its run, but it has been left open from Rajban to Abu Lane, which isn’t fair to the residents.
We hope that through this medium, the authorities will listen to our concerns and resolve the issue so that we would be able to live in a hygienic condition.
(The Quint has reached out to Meerut Municipal Corporation. Their response would be added here, when received.)
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
Published: undefined