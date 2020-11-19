‘Missing for 36 Hours in GTB Hospital, My Father Was Found Dead’

Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam

Video Producer: Maaz Hasan

What would you do if you admit your father to a hospital and in a few hours, the hospital said he was missing? What do you do if they can’t find him for 36 hours and then they say his body is found somewhere? This is what my family faced. We admitted my father-in-law, Mr Suresh Kumar Rai, at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital in Delhi on the morning of 16 November after he complained about chest congestion and breathing issues the night before. As attendees, we were asked to stay outside since GTB is a dedicated COVID hospital. The hospital staff took our contact number and we were given updates about his tests and procedures of treatment.

‘My Father-In-Law Went Missing From COVID Ward’

On the evening of 16 November, we were shown over video call that my father-in-law was given oxygen support and was stable. The same night at around 12:50 am, we received a call from the hospital saying that he has to be shifted to ICU. They enquired about his height and weight which we told them. On 17 November, when we arrived at the hospital for an update, we were told that he was missing since last night.

A 72-year-old man, who was unable to walk properly, went missing from GTB Hospital’s patient ward. How was this possible? It was unbelievable!

We searched for him everywhere but we couldn’t find him. I scanned through the CCTV footage of the Ward Number 26 of GTB Hospital’s 6th floor. The footage showed his entry into the ward, but there was no sign of his exit. The hospital staff said that on the night of 16-17 November, he went to the toilet but never returned. We searched for him for over 36 hours.

Shock After 36 Houts

Suddenly on the evening of 18 November, Dr OP Kalra, who is a Deputy Medical Superintendent, informed us that my father-in-law’s body had been found near the operation theatre on the 5th floor. The hospital is unable to answer how he was found near the OT of the 5th floor when he was admitted to the 6th floor ward. This a clear case of negligence by the management, due to which we lost a loved one. Dr OP Kalra told The Quint that the hospital is looking into the matter.

“We are taking this very seriously. We have summoned all the staff members. The in-charge has been told to brief the family members. We have given instructions to beef-up the hospital security so that incidents like these don’t happen again.” Dr OP Kalra,<b> </b>Deputy Medical Superintendent

(With inputs from citizen journalist Vishal Jha.)