'DDA Demolished Our Homes at Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan, Where Do We Go Now?'

On 27 June, DDA demolished around 30 illegal shanties at Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan.
(Image altered by The Quint/Namita Chauhan)
On 27 June, the Delhi Development Authority demolished around 30 illegal shanties at Sarai Kale Khan following the guidelines given by the National Green Tribunal to keep the Yamuna floodplains free from encroachment.
This has resulted in many families being homeless with nowhere to go. I met these families when the visited the demolition site.
Many of these families have spent their entire lives living in these shanties and now are left with nothing at all.
Poonam, a resident said, "I was born and bought up here, in this area, I got married here as well. So, I have spent 25 years of my life in this place. I have two children and my husband works as a daily wager. It’s difficult for us to sustain our livelihood from that and now the government has done this."
The residents complained that all their belongings were gone and they are scared that if there is a rainfall, things would get even worse for them.
"Where are we supposed to go now? We don’t even have any work. We are unemployed. We have lived here for more than 20-25 years, where should we go?," said a resident.
Residents are waiting for the government to help with the basic necessities such as food and water as everything has been destroyed due to the demolition.
(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)
