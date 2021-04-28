Father +Ve After 1st Dose, With Severe Symptoms: How We Recovered

It all started when my father and mother – 57 and 49 years old respectively – went to get their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine in Mumbai on 1 April. Both of them had side-effects like fever and body ache, but my father’s temperature was 103 degrees after three days of the jab. On Sunday, 4 April, on the advice of a friend, we got him tested. It took 48 hours for the result, however, on 5 April, my entire family started showing symptoms. We all had high fever, headache, and body ache. He tested positive the following day.

My father had severe symptoms, his temperature was 104 degrees by now. The doctor had started medication but my dad's CT score was 12, meaning he was very contagious (the CT score of COVID patients is inversely proportional to their viral load).