Cities Unlock, Crowds Flock: Citizen Journalists From Ground Zero

As cities across India ‘unlock’, the country reported 42,640 new COVID-19 cases, its lowest tally in 91 days following a devastating second wave. On Monday, 21 June, more than 85 lakh vaccine doses were administered in one day.
The Quint’s citizen journalists from Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and more, report on how cities are crawling back into the new normal. As crowds are seen in most cities, social distancing is not always adhered to.
In Tamil Nadu, restrictions have been relaxed category-wise. Several districts have allowed opening of vegetable, fruit, meat shops as well as general provision stores.
Economic activities in Punjab began from 16 June. Restaurants and cinema halls are also allowed to open with 50 percent capacity.
As per new guidelines, malls, restaurants and bars are allowed to remain open in Kolkata, whereas public transport has still not resumed.
Bus services resumed in Mumbai on 7 June.
As per PTI, non-essential shops are allowed to open three times a week in Shillong, ie, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. On 21 June, the lockdown was extended till further orders.
