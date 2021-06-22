Cities Unlock, Crowds Flock: Citizen Journalists From Ground Zero

Citizen journalists report on how their cities are crawling back into the new normal.
My Report
My Report
Published:
As India unlocks after a deadly second wave, citizen journalists check if COVID-appropriate rules are being followed. | (Photo: Arnica Kala/The Quint)
As India unlocks after a deadly second wave, citizen journalists check if COVID-appropriate rules are being followed.

As cities across India ‘unlock’, the country reported 42,640 new COVID-19 cases, its lowest tally in 91 days following a devastating second wave. On Monday, 21 June, more than 85 lakh vaccine doses were administered in one day.

Restrictions are easing in some states like Delhi, Maharashtra, and Telangana, while others like Karnataka and Punjab have extended curbs. Despite relaxations, are COVID-appropriate rules being followed?

The Quint’s citizen journalists from Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and more, report on how cities are crawling back into the new normal. As crowds are seen in most cities, social distancing is not always adhered to.

Chennai, Tamil Nadu

Chennai locals form a queue for ration. 

In Tamil Nadu, restrictions have been relaxed category-wise. Several districts have allowed opening of vegetable, fruit, meat shops as well as general provision stores.

Rush outsidea liquor store.
Chennai’s locals form a queue for ration. 

Kapurthala, Punjab

Visuals from a mandi in Kapurthala.

Economic activities in Punjab began from 16 June. Restaurants and cinema halls are also allowed to open with 50 percent capacity.

Visuals from a mandi in Kapurthala.
Visuals from a mandi in Kapurthala.

Kolkata, West Bengal

As per new guidelines, malls, restaurants and bars are allowed to remain open in Kolkata, whereas public transport has still not resumed.

Scene from a weekly market in Girish Park, Kolkata.
Locals sit outdoors in Alambajar, Kolkata.
Discussion over coffee at College Street.
Graffiti in Tollygunge. 

Mumbai, Maharashtra

Bus services resumed in Mumbai on 7 June.

People gather at a bus stop at Bandra West.
Bus services resumed in Mumbai on 7 June.
Crowd at a bus stop.

Shillong, Meghalaya

As per PTI, non-essential shops are allowed to open three times a week in Shillong, ie, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. On 21 June, the lockdown was extended till further orders.

A crowded local market in Shillong.
Locals throng a market in Shillong.
Rush at one of Shillong’s weekly markets.

Mandi, Himachal Pradesh

No social distancing visible outside a shop in Mandi. 
Shops are allowed to remain open as per HP guidelines. 

(All 'My Report' branded stories are submitted by citizen journalists to The Quint. Though The Quint inquires into the claims/allegations from all parties before publishing, the report and the views expressed above are the citizen journalist's own. The Quint neither endorses, nor is responsible for the same.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT