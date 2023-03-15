'Where Will Flamingos Go? I Visited Navi Mumbai's Wetlands, Now Turned Barren'

According to another survey done by the BNHS, four of the six flamingos they had placed GPS tagged appear to be still in the Gujarat region, they have not yet arrived in Mumbai.

"This is despite the fact that the condition for the mud-lands (from where they get their food) is the same as last year," said Mrugank Prabhu, a researcher at the BNHS.

The survey is ongoing and will give us the difference in the number of flamingos arriving this year.