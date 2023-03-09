'I Met Migrants Who Are Leaving Chennai After Virality of Fake News Videos'

Over the last few days, several migrant workers have left Chennai because of the panic spread around the state because of the viral videos that claim labourers from the north Indian states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are being assaulted and harassed in Tamil Nadu.

On 7 March, I went to Chennai Central railway station to talk to some labourers and gauge the situation.

Alamgir Ali, a migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, seems to have fallen into the fake news trap. He says,