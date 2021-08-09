Mumbai Local Trains to Resume For Fully Vaccinated People – What Are The Rules?

Mumbai local trains to resume for fully vaccinated people from 15 August.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, 8 August, announced that only fully vaccinated people can travel in Mumbai local trains from 15 August.
The functioning of Mumbai locals was stopped this year in April when India was hit by the second wave of COVID-19.
What are the new rules? How can I get an e-pass? What are the timings? Here's everything we know.
Can only fully vaccinated people board the local trains?
Yes, only fully vaccinated passengers are allowed to travel by Mumbai local trains as of now. Apart from that, you will only be allowed if you've received your second dose 14 days before boarding the train.
Can I travel if I've received a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine?
No, you have to be fully vaccinated to travel via Mumbai locals.
How can I get the e-pass to travel via the local?
Passes will be issued via online and offline channels. An application will be launched that will allow eligible travellers to get monthly train passes on their smartphones.
After verification, passengers are supposed to download the train passes on their smartphones.
How can I get the passes if I don't have a smartphone?
Photo passes will be available at ward offices and train stations for passengers who do not have a smartphone.
A QR code will be placed on the pass to establish its authenticity.
Are there any specific rules that are to be followed?
All COVID-19 protocol such as wearing masks and maintaining social distancing should be strictly followed by the passengers.
How will the authorities avoid overcrowding?
The government has appealed to the private offices to implement staggered working hours to avoid crowding in their respective offices.
What is the COVID situation in Mumbai now?
Mumbai reported 331 fresh COVID-19 cases and five deaths in 24 hours on Saturday, 7 August. The positivity rate in the city remained below one percent reported India Today.
A total of 19 lakh people in Mumbai are fully vaccinated.
