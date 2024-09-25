'CBSE's Exam Rule Change Puts Future of Urdu Medium Students in Jeopardy'

For students of Kamran MANUU Model School – an Urdu medium school in Bihar's Darbhanga – a recent proposal by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to switch from Urdu to English or Hindi can prove to be detrimental to say the least.

Earlier this year, on 24 May, CBSE's examination department proposed that "answer books of students writing in a medium other than Hindi or English, without prior approval from the board, shall not be evaluated".

It further recommended declaring their results "without awarding any marks".