Your Ration Card May Get Cancelled Under This New Rule

Under the new “One Nation, One Ration Card” scheme released by the Centre, ration cards may get cancelled after three months if it has not been used to avail food grains and other food items.

A total of nine states – Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Goa, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh – have implemented the plan.

The “One Nation, One Ration Card” scheme was released by the Centre in May 2020 and was adopted in June. The scheme covers 67 crore beneficiaries in 23 states, with 83 percent of the PDS population to get access by August 2020, and 100 percent to be achieved by March 2021.