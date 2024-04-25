World Veterinary Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance, Posters & Quotes

World Veterinary Day 2024.
(Photo: iStock)
World Veterinary Day (WVD) is celebrated every year on the last Saturday of April. This day is dedicated to recognise the efforts of veterinarians all over the world. It's an opportunity to highlight the importance of veterinarians in maintaining the health and welfare of animals and humans. The World Veterinary Day has a broader significance of promoting animal welfare worldwide.
Veterinarians play a critical role in the prevention and control of animal diseases, and they also work towards the improvement of human health through public and private veterinary services. One of the main responsibilities of veterinarians is to identify and respond to disease outbreaks early on. By doing so, they can limit their effect on both humans and animals. Veterinarians have an essential contribution in the development and advancement of veterinary medicine, which has a crucial impact on human and animal health.
This year, World Veterinary Day will be celebrated on Saturday, 27 April 2024.
The theme of World Veterinary Day 2024 is 'Veterinarians are Essential Health Workers'. According to avma.org," World Veterinary Day 2024 theme will highlight the contributions of veterinarians in the health of animals, people, and the environment.
World Veterinary Day is celebrated on the last Saturday of April. The day is dedicated to the veterinary profession and its contributions to society. The World Veterinary Association (WVA) established World Veterinary Day in 2000. It was first celebrated on 29 April 2000, and has been celebrated every year since.
Each year, a different theme is chosen to highlight a specific aspect of veterinary medicine. This day offers a significant opportunity to recognize and honor the enormous contributions of veterinarians to society and to raise awareness about the importance of veterinary medicine.
The WVA also presents the World Veterinary Day Awards to individuals or groups who have made substantial contributions to veterinary medicine and animal welfare. The recipient of the World Veterinary Day Award is rewarded with an amount of up to $5,000 for best promoting the annual theme through online workshops, campaigns, local and international events, new research, and more.
World Veterinary Day is dedicated to highlighting the contributions of veterinarians to the health of animals and humans, as well as the environment. Veterinarians play a crucial role in ensuring the welfare of animals in a variety of settings, including farms, zoos, and wildlife habitats. They work to prevent and treat diseases, and promote healthy and sustainable agriculture practices. Veterinarians also work with conservation organizations and wildlife management agencies to protect endangered species and promote biodiversity.
World Veterinary Day is an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the contributions of veterinarians and to promote their work in improving the health of people and animals. One must be aware that the veterinarian profession is not just about caring for pets. It's also about protecting and promoting public health. Veterinarians play a vital role in the fight against antimicrobial resistance, food safety, and animal welfare. Their work is essential for ensuring a healthy and sustainable future for both humans and animals.
The veterinarian’s oath includes the promise to protect animal health and welfare, prevent and relieve animal suffering.’ It is a noble profession that demands a selfless commitment to serving the needs of animals. [AVMA President Tom Meyer].
The greatest wealth a country can have is its health, and the greatest health any animal can have is its freedom. [Dr. Bernard Rollin].
The care of animals is an integral part of the ethical code of veterinary medicine. [Dr. Leon Whitney].
Veterinarians are the unsung heroes of our society. [Dr. Marty Becker].
I have always felt that the best doctor in the world is a Veterinarian. He can’t ask his patients what is the matter, he’s just got to know [Will Rogers].
If having a soul means being able to feel love loyalty and gratitude, then animals are better off than a lot of humans. [James Herriot].
Never believe that animals suffer less than humans. Pain is the same for them that it is for us. Even worse, because they cannot help themselves. [Louis J. Camuti].
I have always wanted to be either a cinematographer or a veterinarian. [Christopher Bollen].
