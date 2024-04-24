International Girls in ICT Day 2024. Date, Theme, History, and Significance.
(Photo: un.org)
International Girls in ICT Day is celebrated every year on the last day Thursday of April. This year, it falls on 25 April 2024. The main goal behind observing International Girls in ICT Day is to promote gender equality and women’s empowerment in the ICT sector. The United Nations International Telecommunication Union (ITU) has estimated that the world’s information and communication technology (ICT) sector will need an additional 2 million skills in the next five years.
According to the ITU, girls and young women who gain skills in coding, developing apps, and computer science will not only have a strong chance of success in the ICT sector, but also in any other field they choose to pursue. Therefore, the day is recognized to encourage more women in the field of information and communication technology.
The history of International Girls in ICT Day dates back to 2014, when the International Telecommunication Union’s Plenipotentiary Resolution 70 was passed. The resolution was initiated to encourage girls and young women worldwide to consider studies and careers in ICT. The day was established with the goal of bridging the gender gap in STEM and empowering girls to pursue careers in technology through various activities, such as attending tech events, providing mentorship, and sponsoring girls’ education in STEM.
The significance of celebrating International Girls in ICT Day extends beyond mere commemoration. The day also serves as a call to action to bridge the gender gap in STEM and achieve a more inclusive and diverse future in technology. Encouraging girls to explore and excel in STEM opens up new opportunities for innovation and equality in the tech industry. The day not only celebrates the past but also inspires a more secure and sustainable future for girls and young women worldwide.
