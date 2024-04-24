International Girls in ICT Day 2024. Date, Theme, History, and Significance.

The International Girls in ICT Day is celebrated on 25 April every year. The day is dedicated to encouraging girls and young women to pursue careers in the field of Information and Communications Technology (ICT). The day also aims to address the gender gap in the tech industry and inspire girls to achieve their full potential in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

The significance of celebrating International Girls in ICT Day extends beyond mere commemoration. The day also serves as a call to action to bridge the gender gap in STEM and achieve a more inclusive and diverse future in technology. Encouraging girls to explore and excel in STEM opens up new opportunities for innovation and equality in the tech industry. The day not only celebrates the past but also inspires a more secure and sustainable future for girls and young women worldwide.

(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).