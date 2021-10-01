World Vegetarian Day 2021: History and Quotes

The North American Vegetarian Society (NAVS) established World Vegetarian Day is the year 1977.
World Vegetarian Day is celebrated every year on 1 October
(Photo: Canva)
World Vegetarian Day is celebrated every year on 1 October. It is celebrated to highlight the benefits of vegetarianism.
"For those new to vegetarianism, it serves as an enticement to give meatless fare a try (even for a day) and learn about its many benefits," reads the official website of World Vegetarian Day developed by North American Vegetarian Society (NAVS).
Moreover, it is the for vegetarians to celebrate their healthy and compassionate food choices, the website added.
World Vegetarian Day: History
The North American Vegetarian Society (NAVS) established World Vegetarian Day is the year 1977 to promote vegetarian lifestyle. This day was further endorsed by the International Vegetarian Union in 1978.
Quotes on World Vegetarian Day
“Animals are my friends...and I don't eat my friends.”
George Bernard Shaw
“A man can live and be healthy without killing animals for food; therefore, if he eats meat, he participates in taking animal life merely for the sake of his appetite. And to act so is immoral.”
Leo Tolstoy
“I have from an early age abjured the use of meat, and the time will come when men such as I will look upon the murder of animals as they now look upon the murder of men.”
Leonardo da Vinci
“If slaughterhouses had glass walls, everyone would be a vegetarian.”
Paul McCartney
“It is my view that the vegetarian manner of living, by its purely physical effect on the human temperament, would most beneficially influence the lot of mankind.”
Albert Einstein
(Quotes source: Goodreads)
