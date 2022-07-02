World UFO Day 2022: Date, History, Significance & How To Celebrate

World UFO Day is observed every year to create awareness among people about Unidentified Flying Objects (UFO). The main motive behind celebrating World UFO Day is to make people aware of the possible existence of unidentified flying objects. The first-ever World UFO Day was celebrated by the World UFO Day Organization (worldufoday.com) to support UFO enthusiasts.

On World UFO Day, many come together to watch the skies to get a glance at UFOs. The primary objective behind celebrating World UFO Day is to acknowledge the presence and existence of unidentified flying objects.

While UFOs are usually connected with sophisticated spaceships of "aliens," it should be understood that UFOs include anything (an object or phenomena) that is observed in an area for the first time.