World UFO Day 2021: History & Significance

World UFO Day is celebrated every year on 2 July
World UFO Day is celebrated every year to spread awareness about Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs). The objective of the day is to acknowledge the existence of UFOs.
People on World UFO Day gather together and watch the skies for UFOs. Earlier, this day was celebrated by some people on 24 June, while the others used to observe it on 2 July. Later second July was officialy declared as World UFO Day.
The first World UFO Day was celebrated in 2001 by UFO researcher Haktan Akdogan. As mentioned above, the day was earlier celebrated on two days: 24 June and 2 July.
24 June is the date when according to aviator Kenneth Arnold, nine unusual objects flew over Washington, in the early 1990s. Whereas, 2 July is observed as UFO day to commemorate the supposed UFO crash incident in Roswell New Mexico in 1947.
The World UFO Day Organization (WUFODO) declared 2 July as the official World UFO day. According to them, it was done eliminate any kind of confusion.
WUFODO says that one of the reasons to celebrate World UFO day is to spread awareness about "the undoubted existence of UFO’s and with that intelligent beings from outer space."
Moreover, it also states that observing this day also encourages the governments to make their knowledge about the UFO sightings public.
So, as discussed above, this day plays a significant role in spreading awareness about UFOs.
