World Turtle Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, Celebration and Events Here

World Turtle Day 2024: Know the ways to celebrate the day this year.
(Photo: iStock)
World Turtle Day 2024: World Turtle Day is celebrated on 23 May, every year. The day is dedicated to the protection and conservation of turtles and tortoises, which are two different animals but are often mistaken for one another.
You should celebrate World Turtle Day on Thursday to understand the creatures better. You should also take care of them and spread awareness.
Turtles and tortoises are reptiles that are found in many parts of the world, with one major difference between the two species is that turtles live in the water, while tortoises live on land. They also have different age groups, with turtles living up to 40 years old and tortoises living up to 300 years old.
Despite these differences, both turtles and tortoises play an important role in their ecosystems, with turtles feeding on dead fish that wash up on the shores and tortoises maintaining an ecological balance by dig holes that are inhabited by other creatures.
It is also a day to celebrate the resilience and strength of these ancient animals, and to express our gratitude for their role in our planet.
There are many ways to celebrate World Turtle Day. Here are some interesting ways you can try to observe the event with your loved ones:
One way is to adopt a turtle or a tortoise from a rescue shelter. You can take care of them and know more about these creatures. They are hassle-free pets and do not need much attention. They are also perfect pets for young children.
Another way to help is to donate to turtle conservation centres. Various turtle conservation centres need your help to take care of the creatures. Donate any amount you can and look after them. Help these centres to look after turtles and tortoises.
You can also volunteer to help out at local tortoise rescue centres. You can either sign up at a turtle rescue centre or volunteer somewhere to help. World Turtle Day is the best opportunity for you to volunteer.
