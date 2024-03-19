World Story Telling Day 2024: Date, History, Significance, & Ways To Celebrate

World Storytelling Day is observed on March 20 every year. The day is dedicated to the art of storytelling and its role in preserving oral culture, history, and wisdom.

Storytelling is a powerful way to communicate and connect with people from different cultures. It can be used to share personal anecdotes or fantastical tales of faraway lands. Storytelling can also be a tool for promoting understanding and creativity. Let's know about the theme, history, significance and ways to celebrate World Story Telling Day 2024.