Hebbevu Farm Empowers Women: A Story of Resilience, Determination, and Success

Hebbevu Farm, a pioneering managed farmland company based in Bangalore, has achieved a significant milestone with a current turnover of Rs. 30 crores for the financial year. Beyond its impressive financial performance, Hebbevu Farm stands out for its unwavering commitment to women empowerment, catalysing positive change and economic growth in local communities.
A Tale of Resilience
The story of Hebbevu Farm is deeply rooted in the personal journey of its founders, brothers Amith Kishan and Ashrith Kishan. Born into modest circumstances, the Kishan brothers faced adversity early in life when their father, the sole breadwinner of the family, fell ill and became bedridden. Left to fend for themselves, their mother bravely stepped up to the challenge, stitching clothes to make ends meet and provide for her children.
From Adversity to Opportunity
Inspired by their mother's resilience and determination, Amith and Ashrith Kishan embarked on a journey of their own, fuelled by a desire to create a better future for themselves and those around them. Leaving behind stable careers in banking, the brothers ventured into uncharted territory, founding Hebbevu Farm & Hebbevu Fresh from scratch with no external investors or financial backing.
Empowering Women
Having witnessed firsthand the struggles faced by their mother, Amith and Ashrith Kishan were determined to create opportunities for women in their community. Today, Hebbevu managed farmland in Bangalore has provided employment to over 3000 women, offering them both permanent and wage-based positions, providing them with meaningful work and a source of livelihood. Recognizing the importance of economic empowerment, Hebbevu Farm is set to launch a women-only ‘chakki mill’, offering employment opportunities exclusively to women.
Creating Sustainable Change
Hebbevu Farm's commitment to women empowerment extends beyond providing employment opportunities. Through initiatives such as vocational training, skill development programs, and access to education, Hebbevu Farm empowers women to break free from the cycle of poverty and achieve financial independence. By investing in women, Hebbevu Farm not only transforms individual lives but also uplifts entire communities, fostering sustainable social and economic development.
Looking Towards the Future
As Hebbevu Farm continues to grow and expand its impact, the company remains steadfast in its mission to empower women and drive positive change. With a firm belief in the transformative power of resilience, determination, and community support, Hebbevu Farm is paving the way for a brighter, more inclusive future for all.
Hebbevu Farm's journey towards empowering women and fostering sustainable change is a testament to the power of resilience, determination, and a deep-rooted commitment to community upliftment. From its humble beginnings to its current stature as a leading managed farmland enterprise, Hebbevu Farm has overcome numerous challenges and obstacles, guided by the unwavering vision of its founders, Amith and Ashrith Kishan.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)