World Sparrow Day 2024 Date: History, Significance, Ways To Celebrate, and More

World Sparrow Day 2024: Know the history and importance of the day here.
(Photo: iStock)
World Sparrow Day 2024: World Sparrow Day is observed on 20 March, every year. This year, the day is set to be grandly observed on Wednesday, across the world.
The day is dedicated to the conservation of sparrows and other common birds. It was first observed in 2010 and is celebrated all over the world. You can either conduct events or take part in the activities organised by other groups to talk more about sparrows and the ways to protect them.
World Sparrow Day is an initiative of the Nature Forever Society of India, along with other organizations. The day is celebrated on 20 March, annually.
Sparrows are small, feathered birds that live in green patches and backyards. They are quite common in residential areas, but their population is declining rapidly due to noise pollution, lack of nesting sites in modern buildings, pesticide usage, and a lack of food. Due to this, the sparrow is now considered to be a state bird of Delhi.
It is the time to come forward and take action for the conservation of sparrows. There are many ways in which we can celebrate World Sparrow Day:
One simple way is to care for a sparrow. We can start by making nests, putting water for sparrows during the summer season, and putting bird feeders in gardens or any open area.
Another way to celebrate World Sparrow Day is to organize walks and hikes. You can conduct a sparrow-watching trip with your friends and family to appreciate the existence of these birds. Create beautiful memories with your loved ones while watching sparrows and also learn ways to protect them.
We can also host a sparrow event to create awareness about the birds and their habitat. This event can include a photography contest, a sparrow treasure hunt, and other fun activities. To learn about sparrows, you must participate in events that will help you explore unique information about the birds. Make sure to take part in the events held on World Sparrow Day.
World Sparrow Day is a significant day to raise awareness about the conservation of sparrows and other common birds.
World Sparrow Day allows people from different parts of the world to gather and spread awareness about these birds. You can take part in the campaigns, events, and programs organised on this day to actively contribute to saving sparrows.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
