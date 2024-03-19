World Sparrow Day 2024 Date: History, Significance, Ways To Celebrate, and More

World Sparrow Day 2024: World Sparrow Day is observed on 20 March, every year. This year, the day is set to be grandly observed on Wednesday, across the world.

The day is dedicated to the conservation of sparrows and other common birds. It was first observed in 2010 and is celebrated all over the world. You can either conduct events or take part in the activities organised by other groups to talk more about sparrows and the ways to protect them.