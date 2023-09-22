World Rhino Day 2023: History, Significance, Aim, Slogans, and Quotes To Share

World Rhino Day 2023 date is mentioned here for the readers.
(Photo Courtesy: Kaziranga National Park)
Rhinoceros are magnificent animals that live in the forest. Their thick skin and horns make them strong. People love to watch rhinoceros and they are extremely popular, however, they are not protected properly. Rhinoceros are endangered animals on this planet because they are affected by poaching, deforestation and other inhuman practices. World Rhino Day helps us to understand the importance of this animal. It is observed on 22 September, every year by many people.
World Rhino Day helps us to understand how these animals are struggling to survive and how they are endangered. We should find ways to save them from becoming extinct. World Rhino Day 2023 will be celebrated on Friday, 22 September. Many organisations speak about the importance of rhinoceros on this day so that the public takes the initiative to protect them.
Before celebrating World Rhino Day this year, we should know the history and significance of this day to celebrate the event better. More people should become aware and take part in the initiative to save rhinoceros.
The situation became grave when only 30,000 rhinos were alive at that time all over the planet. It was during that time that the World Wildlife Fund – South Africa introduced World Rhino Day to talk more about the crisis and find ways to prevent it.
Later in 2011, a woman called Lisa Jane Campbell wrote a mail to a rhino lover, Rhishja expressing her interest to see at least five species of rhinos alive in the world. This is how World Rhino Day came into existence and people celebrate it every year across the nations on the same date.
On World Rhino Day, various organisations and animal lovers speak about how we can protect the rhinos in the world. All of us should take small steps to create a better environment so they can survive.
This day is extremely important because it helps us to understand more about the animal and the best way to protect them.
The more we discuss rhinos, the better we can share about how to save them and create a protective environment for them.
"We are not humans if we cannot save the innocent rhinoceroses."
"We should not harm the rhinos for our benefit."
"Let's appreciate World Rhino Day and talk more about rhinoceros."
"Rhinos don't deserve to be killed because they are important and precious."
