World Rhino Day 2023: History, Significance, Aim, Slogans, and Quotes To Share

Rhinoceros are magnificent animals that live in the forest. Their thick skin and horns make them strong. People love to watch rhinoceros and they are extremely popular, however, they are not protected properly. Rhinoceros are endangered animals on this planet because they are affected by poaching, deforestation and other inhuman practices. World Rhino Day helps us to understand the importance of this animal. It is observed on 22 September, every year by many people.

World Rhino Day helps us to understand how these animals are struggling to survive and how they are endangered. We should find ways to save them from becoming extinct. World Rhino Day 2023 will be celebrated on Friday, 22 September. Many organisations speak about the importance of rhinoceros on this day so that the public takes the initiative to protect them.