International Day of Peace 2023 Theme: History, Significance, and Activities

International Day of Peace 2023 Theme, Date, History, Significance, Speech, and More.
(Photo: iStock)
International Day of Peace (IDP) or World Peace Day is celebrated every year on 21 September throughout the world. The day has been established by the UN General Assembly, and is dedicated to promoting peace within communities, strengthening the ideals of peace, and fostering a culture of non-violence and ceasefire across the globe.
The International Day of Peace is recognised to educate people about the importance of peaceful coexistence and conflict prevention. The day was founded with a strong aim to create a non-violent and harmonious world. International Day of Peace provides a platform for people and communities to show their contribution towards developing a peaceful world for all.
The theme of International Day of Peace 2023 is "Actions for Peace: Our Ambition for the #GlobalGoals."
According to un.org, "The International Day of Peace was established in 1981 by the United Nations General Assembly. Two decades later, in 2001, the General Assembly unanimously voted to designate the Day as a period of non-violence and cease-fire."
The main significance of celebrating the International Day of Peace Day or World Peace Day is to foster a culture of peace and non-violence across global communities. It creates awareness among people about the disastrous effects of conflicts, wars, and violence, thereby encouraging them to adopt cease-fire initiatives.
If you want to participate in the International Day of Peace 2023 celebrations, you must consider engaging in the following activities.
Awareness Programs: You can organise and participate in educational programs, events, seminars, and conferences that are focussed on promoting global peace.
Symbolize Peace and Unity: Organise and participate in peaceful marches, walks, and parades to promote the significance of peace and unity within communities.
Social Media Campaigns: Run peace oriented campaigns on your social media handles to reach a broader audience. You can use hashtags like #Peace, #InternationalPeaceDay, #WorldPeaceDay, and #PeaceandUnity.
Promote Peaceful Activities: You can held peaceful rallies and demonstrations to raise awareness about wars, ,conflicts, nuclear disarmament, human rights violation, gender discrimination, and more. All of these are among the factors behind violence and unrest.
