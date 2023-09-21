World Alzheimer's Day 2023: Tips To Prevent & Reduce the Risk of Alzheimer's

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive form of dementia and this disease affects nearly 6.5 million people in the United States. It affects the parts of the brain that control thought, memory, and language. The disease first shows mild symptoms of memory loss and can ultimately result in losing the ability to carry on a conversation or respond to the environment.

Memory problems are one of the first signs of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias. There's no confirmation that a healthy lifestyle or following the below-given tips can prevent Alzheimer’s or other related diseases. But these tips can reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s and make it easier to manage the symptoms for a quality life of the patients.

Memory loss may be a normal part of old age but Alzheimer’s disease is not a normal part of aging, and research is being done to understand the causes and effective treatments for the disease. Let's have a look at the below-given tips to reduce Alzheimer’s risk.